Festive Colors. Gouache and digital mixed media.
Hope you’ve been having a lovely holiday season, no matter how you celebrate. I’ll be taking a holiday break, so Happy New Year to you, as well! ❤
A cup of ale,
A merry tale
Of days of olden time,
And Christmas good cheer
To wind up the year
With glad frolic, and fun, and glee.
― Henry James Slack, “Winter’s Song”
5 responses to “Festive Colors”
What a beautiful painting!
Thank you! 🙂
very pretty, karen –
Merry Christmas to you too! This lifts my spirit for the festivities 🙂