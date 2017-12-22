December 22, 2017 · 3:27 pm
Festive Colors

Festive Colors by Karen Gadient, 2017

Festive Colors. Gouache and digital mixed media.

Hope you’ve been having a lovely holiday season, no matter how you celebrate. I’ll be taking a holiday break, so Happy New Year to you, as well! ❤

A cup of ale,
A merry tale
Of days of olden time,
And Christmas good cheer
To wind up the year
With glad frolic, and fun, and glee.
― Henry James Slack, “Winter’s Song”

  3. Blonde In Flares
    December 23, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Merry Christmas to you too! This lifts my spirit for the festivities 🙂

