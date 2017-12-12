December 12, 2017 · 11:20 am
Watching Daylight

Watching Daylight by Karen Gadient, 2015

Watching Daylight. Gouache and digital mixed media.

Hope is like a road in the country; there was never a road, but when many people walk on it, the road comes into existence. ― Lin Yutang

9 responses to “Watching Daylight

  2. tbeckerphotos
    December 12, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I really like the softer colors! So wish I had time to read more posts and do photography and write my own posts…..sigh

  3. Blonde In Flares
    December 12, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Gahhhh Karen. Such a beautifully painted artwork. Adore your colour palettes xx

