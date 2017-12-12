Watching Daylight. Gouache and digital mixed media.
Hope is like a road in the country; there was never a road, but when many people walk on it, the road comes into existence. ― Lin Yutang
9 responses to “Watching Daylight”
Wonderful!
Thank you!
I really like the softer colors! So wish I had time to read more posts and do photography and write my own posts…..sigh
Thanks, Tamara! Yes, I miss your photos and posts! I hope the job has been going well. Hugs to Madison. ❤
Gahhhh Karen. Such a beautifully painted artwork. Adore your colour palettes xx
Aw, thanks so much! ❤
Beautiful painting 😀 I love it 😀
Thank you! 😀
You’re welcome 🙂