Watching Daylight

In the universe, there are things that are known and things that are unknown, and in between there are doors.

— William Blake

Ideals are like the stars: we never reach them, but like the mariners of the sea, we chart our course by them.

— Carl Schurz

I am from a family of artists. Here I am, making a living in the arts. It has not been a rebellion. It's as though I had taken over the family Esso station.

― Kurt Vonnegut