Purple Perspective. Gouache and digital mixed media.
My optimism wears heavy boots and is loud. ― Henry Rollins
Wrapped in Thought. Watercolor, gouache, and digital mixed media.
Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. ― Arthur Miller
Hero Worship. Ink and digital mixed media.
It is generally agreed, that few men are made better by affluence or exaltation. ― Samuel Johnson
Reckless Advice. Ink and digital mixed media.
The fear of being laughed at makes cowards of us all. ― Mignon McLaughlin
Eloquent Voyage. Gouache and digital mixed media.
I was a first-time participant in Inktober last month. I barely managed to keep up, but it was fun. You can see my images on Twitter: @keyrover.
Note: I’m not going to be doing an art marathon this November. However, you can see the artwork from the previous four years under the tag KarPaiTwenMo or by clicking here. I’m really hoping to return to it next year.
Alas, I’m skipping NaNoWriMo this year too. Are you participating this year? Whether you’re doing a marathon or not―have a happy November!
Let your soul stand cool and composed before a million universes.
― Walt Whitman
Mistaken Identity. Acrylic and digital mixed media.
Also, I’ve been doing Inktober on Twitter. You can take a look here: keyrover.
I believe half the unhappiness in life comes from people being afraid to go straight at things. ― William J. Locke
Vantage Point. Acrylic and digital mixed media.
As if you could kill time without injuring eternity. ― Henry David Thoreau
