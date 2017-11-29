November 29, 2017 · 1:04 pm

Purple Perspective

Purple Perspective by Karen Gadient, 2017

Purple Perspective. Gouache and digital mixed media.

My optimism wears heavy boots and is loud. ― Henry Rollins

November 22, 2017 · 12:21 pm

Wrapped in Thought

Wrapped in Thought by Karen Gadient, 2017

Wrapped in Thought. Watercolor, gouache, and digital mixed media.

Maybe all one can do is hope to end up with the right regrets. ― Arthur Miller

November 15, 2017 · 11:22 am

Hero Worship

Hero Worship by Karen Gadient, 2017

Hero Worship. Ink and digital mixed media.

It is generally agreed, that few men are made better by affluence or exaltation. ― Samuel Johnson

November 8, 2017 · 11:47 am

Reckless Advice

Reckless Advice by Karen Gadient, 2017

Reckless Advice. Ink and digital mixed media.

The fear of being laughed at makes cowards of us all. ― Mignon McLaughlin

November 1, 2017 · 1:12 pm

Eloquent Voyage

Eloquent Voyage by Karen Gadient, 2017

Eloquent Voyage. Gouache and digital mixed media.

I was a first-time participant in Inktober last month. I barely managed to keep up, but it was fun. You can see my images on Twitter: @keyrover.

Note: I’m not going to be doing an art marathon this November. However, you can see the artwork from the previous four years under the tag KarPaiTwenMo or by clicking here. I’m really hoping to return to it next year.

Alas, I’m skipping NaNoWriMo this year too. Are you participating this year? Whether you’re doing a marathon or not―have a happy November!

Let your soul stand cool and composed before a million universes.
― Walt Whitman

October 24, 2017 · 1:23 pm

Mistaken Identity

Mistaken Identity by Karen Gadient, 2017

Mistaken Identity. Acrylic and digital mixed media.

Also, I’ve been doing Inktober on Twitter. You can take a look here: keyrover.

I believe half the unhappiness in life comes from people being afraid to go straight at things. ― William J. Locke

October 18, 2017 · 1:34 pm

Vantage Point

Vantage Point by Karen Gadient, 2017

Vantage Point. Acrylic and digital mixed media.

As if you could kill time without injuring eternity. ― Henry David Thoreau

