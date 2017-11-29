Eloquent Voyage. Gouache and digital mixed media.

I was a first-time participant in Inktober last month. I barely managed to keep up, but it was fun. You can see my images on Twitter: @keyrover.

Note: I’m not going to be doing an art marathon this November. However, you can see the artwork from the previous four years under the tag KarPaiTwenMo or by clicking here. I’m really hoping to return to it next year.

Alas, I’m skipping NaNoWriMo this year too. Are you participating this year? Whether you’re doing a marathon or not―have a happy November!

Let your soul stand cool and composed before a million universes.

― Walt Whitman